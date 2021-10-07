Tears for Fears announce ‘The Tipping Point’ (1st LP in 17 years), share title track

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith are back with their first new Tears for Fears album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, which is out February 25 via Concorde Records. They made the album with longtime collaborator Charlton Pettus, along with producers/songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.

“Before everything went so right with this album," Orzabal says, "everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.” Adds Smith, “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

The first single from the album is The Tipping Point's title track which is the kind of soaring, sweeping, widescreen track you associate with Tears for Fears. Watch the video, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Tears for Fears' only live date at the moment is at the UK's Lytham Festival in July.

THE TIPPING POINT tracklist

1. No Small Thing

2. The Tipping Point

3. Long, Long, Long Time

4. Break The Man

5. My Demons

6. Rivers Of Mercy

7. Please Be Happy

8. Master Plan

9. End Of Night

10. Stay