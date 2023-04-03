Tears For Fears announce tour with Cold War Kids (Madison Square Garden included)

New wave vets Tears For Fears have announced a North American summer tour in support of their 2022 album The Tipping Point, which was their first album in 17 years. They'll be joined by Cold War Kids. Pre-sale registration is open now at tearsforfears.com. The artist presale begins Tuesday (4/4) at 10 AM local time, with other presales starting after that, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (4/7) at 10 AM local time.

Things kick off in Atlantic City on June 23 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, and NYC gets a stop at Madison Square Garden on June 26. All dates are listed below.

Tears For Fears / Cold War Kids -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sun Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Fri Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl