Tears For Fears touring with Garbage in 2022

Tears for Fears, who are gearing up to release their first album in nearly two decades, have just announced a 2022 US tour with special guests Garbage. This will be the band's first tour here in five years.

The tour, which hits outdoor amphitheaters across the country, begins May 20 in Cincinnati and includes a Los Angeles stop at The Forum on June 4 and NYC-area shows at PNC Bank Arts Center on June 24 and Jones Beach on June 25. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, November 16 at 10 AM local.

Tears for Fears' new album, The Tipping Point, is out February 25 via Concorde Records and you can listen to the title track below.

Garbage were on tour with Alanis Morissette and Cat Power this past summer.

TEARS FOR FEARS - 2022 US TOUR DATES

Friday, May 20, 2022 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Ruoff Music Center - Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY