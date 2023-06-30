Ted Leo added to Jack Terricloth Foundation benefit in NYC with Citizens Arrest, My Favorite, more

Ted Leo will play a solo set at a Brooklyn benefit show for the Jack Terricloth Foundation, founded in the memory of the late leader of the World/Inferno Friendship Society, who passed away in 2021. It happens on July 16 at Rubulad, and the lineup also features hardcore vets Citizens Arrest, New York indiepop cult heroes My Favorite (playing their first show in five years), and Y&I. Tickets are still available.

Ted is also DJing at Trans Pecos tonight (6/30), between performances from Their/They're/There, Short Fictions, and The Most. Tickets are still available for that, as well.

In September, Ted will play his first full band shows with The Pharmacists since 2019, including a sold out NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on September 10. See all dates below.

TED LEO: 2023 TOUR

Jul 16 BROOKLYN, NY at Rubulad %

Sep 7 SOMERVILLE, MA at The Crystal Ballroom *

Sep 8 PHILADELPHIA, PA. at The First Unitarian Church *

Sep 9 WASHINGTON, DC at The Black Cat #

Sep 10 NEW YORK, NEW YORK at The Bowery Ballroom *

Oct 26 AUSTIN, TX. at Levitation Fest ^

% solo date with Citizens Arrest, My Favorite, Y&I

* Ted Leo & The Pharmacists date with Tami Hart

# Ted Leo & The Pharmacists date with The Owners, Hammered Hulls, bad Moves, Velocity Girl

^ Chisel date with Unwound, Karate, & Codeine