Ted Leo added to Union Pool’s Free Tuesdays concert series

Union Pool has announced the addition of Ted Leo to their Free Tuesdays winter concert series. He'll play a solo show at the Williamsburg venue on January 31, with special guests TBA. Also featured in the series this month are Dark Thoughts, Downtown Boys, and more, and things kick off tonight (1/3) with Lifeguard, Mary Jane Dunphe, and Michael Berdan (Uniform). Check out the poster below.

Ted Leo was set to join Aimee Mann for holiday shows in NYC and Boston, but had to pull out at last minute due to illness. Coming up he's reuniting his '90s band Chisel for a few shows, including the Numero Group anniversary party in Los Angeles and Noise Pop fest in San Francisco.