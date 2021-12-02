Ted Leo opening for Buffalo Tom, playing solo shows

Ted Leo recently released a new song, "Into the Conquering Sun," a benefit for Jane's Due Process and the Frontera Fund, and while he works on more new music, he's also got a few shows on the horizon, including solo dates in February. He'll play Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom on February 12, Queens club TV Eye on February 18., and Philadelphia's World Cafe Live on February 19. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM.

The only other upcoming show that Ted has on the books is opening for Buffalo Tom in Boston this Friday (12/3). Buffalo Tom are also playing NYC's Bowery Ballroom on January 29, openers TBA.

TED LEO - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

December 3 - Boston - Big Night Live

February 12 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

February 18 - NYC - TV Eye

February 19 - Philadelphia - World Cafe Live