Ted Leo releases new EP for Bandcamp Friday

It's Bandcamp Friday, and for the occasion, Ted Leo has released a new Bandcamp-exclusive EP, For Coit and Killie. Ted writes, "Stealing time here and there to work on music results in some varied production, but none of it without intention, and all probably always in process/progress. An autumnal bummer for you kick leaves, instead of touching grass, to," and adds, "Written, played, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Ted Leo, mostly at various times between the last Bandcamp EP and now (with some of those things done as far back as 2015 in the case of 'More Hard Times')." He also said on Twitter, "Free if you need it, pay what you can if you can (I can use it)." Stream it below and pick up a download here.