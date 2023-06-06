Ted Leo & The Pharmacists announce tour dates with Tami Hart
Ted Leo & The Pharmacists are playing DC venue The Black Cat's 30th anniversary in September with Velocity Girl and more, and they've announced a few other East Coast dates surrounding that appearance. They'll play Somerville, Philadelphia and NYC (Bowery Ballroom on September 10).
The headline shows are all with Tami Hart (MEN), and tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM.
Ted recently released a new EP and reunited his '90s band Chisel.
TED LEO / THE PHARMACISTS - 2023 TOUR DATES
Sept. 7 SOMERVILLE, MA. at The Crystal Ballroom with Tami Hart
Sept. 8 PHILADELPHIA, PA. at The First Unitarian Church with Tami Hart
Sept 9 WASHINGTON, DC at The Black Cat with The Owners, Hammered Hulls, bad Moves, Velocity Girl
Sept 10 NEW YORK, NEW YORK at The Bowery Ballroom with Tami Hart