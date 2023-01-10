Ted Leo’s ’90s band Chisel reuniting for tour in support of ‘Set You Free’ reissue on Numero Group

Chisel, the mod-ish '90s-era DC band led by Ted Leo, are reuniting for a short tour in support of the reissue of their final album, Set You Free, which will be out in February via The Numero Group.

There are dates in February surrounding their appearance at the Numero Group 20th anniversary festival in Los Angeles, including stops in Chicago, and San Francisco's Noise Pop Festival. East Coast dates follow in May, wrapping up in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on 5/14. Tickets for LPR go on sale Friday, January 13 at 9 AM. All dates are listed below.

As for the Set You Free reissue, it's a double vinyl set, with five alternates and rarities from the era in addition to the original 17-song tracklist, plus a booklet of lyrics, photos, and an essay by music writer JJ Skolnik. Check out the tracklist and artwork, and listen to the original album, below.

The Numero Group 25th Anniversary festival also reunions of Unwound, Codeine, The Hated, Karate, Ida, and more.

--

chisel-set-you-free-numero-group loading...

Set You Free 25th Anniversary Edition:

On Warmer Music

All My Kin

It's Alright, You're O.K.

The Mutable Mercury

The Town Crusher

The Unthinkable Is True

River High

Every Is A Good Trip

Do Go On

Privileged & Impotent

Oh Dear Friends

An Amateur Thief

In Our Time

Morley Timmons

The O.T.S.

Rip Off The Gift

The Last Good Time

The Guns of Meridian Hill

The Town Crusher (live)

Morley Timmons (early version)

Every Is A Good Trip (extended)

The O.T.S. (early version)