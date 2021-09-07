Ted Leo’s new song w/ Sue from War On Women & Spencer Ackerman benefits Texas abortion access

Ted Leo has teamed up with Sue Werner of War On Women and journalist and writer Spencer Ackerman for a new song. "Into The Conquering Sun" is inspired by Ackerman's new book, Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump, and available exclusively to subscribers to his Substack. Proceeds will go to Texas abortion access after the state's new near-total ban on abortion, and you can go here to subscribe and listen.

"Ted Leo wrote a song inspired by REIGN OF TERROR!," Ackerman writes on Twitter. "I drummed on it! Bass by my forever friend Sue Werner! It’s exclusively available to subscribers for now & we’re donating the $ to TX abortion access! 'Into The Conquering Sun' by Ted Leo & Jeppesen Airplane!"

"Keeping this a secret was harder than keeping Snowden stuff a secret," Ackerman continues. "I’m forever grateful to Ted, who wrote what I think might be another entry in his catalogue of classics! Also I *finally* have a project for the best War on Terror band name I’ve ever come up with."

"Folks, you’ll see that Spencer’s being characteristically humble about how this came about," Ted adds. "The truth is that I cold pitched him on letting me narrate his audio book, and that energy got redirected into a song. Next week it will be widely available and will remain a benefit."

"Holy hell I got to play bass on a Ted Leo song!!!!!," Sue says.

Meanwhile, speaking of Ted Leo, he has a couple of solo shows this fall, happening in NYC (The Loft at City Winery on October 2) and Washington DC (Black Cat 28th Anniversary Party on September 11 with Algiers, The Owners, Teen Cobra, and Anna Connolly with Hannah Burris).