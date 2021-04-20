Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID after calling it “not a real pandemic”

Conservative mouthpiece and occasional rock musician Ted Nugent has been vocal about his coronavirus skepticism, calling COVID a "not a real pandemic," people who wear masks "sheep," complaining that his tour had been cancelled due to "Dirty bastard, lying, scam, smoke-and-mirrors COVID-19 freaks," and questioning why "COVID-1 through -18 didn’t shut anything down." In a Facebook livestream on Monday, however, Nugent revealed that he'd just tested positive for the virus, and that he's "never been so sick in all my life."

"I’ve got an announcement to make," he began, as Metal Sucks points out. "Everybody told me that I should not announce this. I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck."

"I was tested positive today," he continued. "I got the Chinese shit. I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today."

During his internet show Spirit Campfire, Nugent went on, "I’ve been around a long time — 72.4 years, to be exact — and it’s been quite an adventure... But I have never been so sick in all my life... I could barely crawl out of bed. And I’m not looking for sympathy; I’m just trying to share a medical emergency during a global medical emergency, and what the Nugent tribe, what this guitar player is doing to counterpunch a COVID-19 positive test this afternoon. And it’s gonna be willpower."

If you're interested, you can watch the Facebook livestream and the Spirit Campfire episodes below.