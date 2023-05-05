Ted Nugent’s Birmingham, AL show cancelled following backlash

Ted Nugent is going on what he says is his "final tour" later this year. While dates aren't scheduled to begin until July, one show, in Birmingham, AL, has already been cancelled following intense backlash on social media. AL.com reports that the comments started coming in on Avondale Brewing Co's Facebook and Instagram pages shortly after the show was announced on Monday, with some saying they wouldn't patronize the venue in the future if they went ahead with the show (the social media posts have since been deleted, however).

Avondale Brewing Company released a statement cancelled the show on Thursday, before tickets were set to go on sale on Friday. "We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18,” they wrote in an Instagram story.

Nugent's comment on the cancellation was to share the AL.com post on his Facebook, writing, "liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-."

Surprisingly, Ted -- despite actively touring -- hasn't had any shows cancelled like this in a minute. In 2014 had shows scheduled for casinos in Idaho and Washington cancelled, and in 2012 he was removed from Fort Knox Army base's annual summer concert after telling the National Rifle Association he would "either be dead or in jail by the time next year" if Obama was re-elected and attacking his administration, calling on conservatives to "chop their heads off."