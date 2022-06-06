Teddy and the Rough Riders share “Hey Richard” off Margo Price-produced LP

Nashville country band Teddy and The Rough Riders have been on the rise for the past few years, and their fans include Margo Price, who produced their upcoming self-titled album, and Orville Peck, who recently took them out on tour and called them "one of the best country acts making music today." The album comes out July 1 via Appalachia Record Co (pre-order), and we're now premiering second single "Hey Richard," following the recently-released "Livin in the Woods." The new song is an ode to the late Little Richard, and was actually written before his passing, and there's a lyrical tribute to Hank Williams in there too. Vocalist/bassist Ryan Jennings says:

Little Richard is an actual angel from heaven, and to be able to know his story is one of the great pleasures of my life. Wish I could have met him and worshiped with him. I just wanna thank him for creating rock and roll. I know he needed to move on to religion, and that his life view was so unique. And Equally a legend/hero, Hank Williams used to live in an old house across my street and personally I feel the ghosts like that in Nashville all the time.

It's a lovely, tender dose of country-folk and you can hear it below.