Teen Suicide announce first album in 6 years (new song & exclusive blue vinyl)

Pre-order Teen Suicide's newest LP on limited-edition deep blue vinyl.

Teen Suicide recently returned for the first time since 2016 with the new track "coyote (2015-2021)," and now they've announced their first new album in six years, honeybee table at the butterfly feast, due August 26 via Run For Cover. The album features "coyote (2015-2021)," as well as the just-released second single "get high, breathe underwater (#3)." Sam Ray, the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind Teen Suicide, brings tender lyricism, psychedelic beats, and acoustic piano to "get high, breathe underwater (#3)." The track, along with the prior single, gives a very promising window into what's to come from the new album. Check it out below.

We're also teaming with Teen Suicide on an exclusive "deep blue" vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 200 copies. Pre-order a copy in the BV store now. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Teen Suicide also announced two shows: Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on October 2 and LA's Lodge Room on October 19. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (7/13).

New song and tracklist below...

honeybee table at the butterfly feast tracklist:

1. you were my star

2. death wish

3. get high, breathe underwater (#3)

4. unwanted houseguest

5. groceries

6. i will always be in love with you

7. new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams

8. violence violence

9. coyote (2015-2021)

10. every time i hear your name called

11. you can't blame me

12. it was probably nothing but for a moment there I lost all sense of feeling

13. all of us steady dying

14. complaining in dreams

15. how to disappear in america without a trace

16. another life (bootleg)