Teen Suicide announce summer tour

Teen Suicide have announced a summer tour, with frontman Sam Ray writing on Twitter, "OUR BAND is going on tour this summer. playing shows. a proper kick-ass band, five people! for the first time in so many, many years we are a band, a real band, and we are really touring." The tour includes stops in DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Detroit, Orlando, Anaheim, Phoenix, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on June 23 at Le Poisson Rouge, part of LPR's 15th anniversary celebration. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/24) at 10am.

Check out our review of Sam Ray's recent solo show, and pick up Teen Suicide's newest album, Honeybee Table At The Butterfly Feast, on deep blue vinyl, limited to 200 copies in the BV shop.

Teen Suicide -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/22 Washington, DC @ DC9

6/23 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

6/24 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

6/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

6/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse

6/28 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

6/29 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

6/30 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

7/1 Nashville, TN @ The End

7/7 Orlando, FL @ The Social

7/13 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

7/14 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

7/15 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

7/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge