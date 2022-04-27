Teen Suicide returns with first song in 5 years, “coyote (2015-2022)” (listen)

Teen Suicide had changed their name to American Pleasure Club back in 2017, but now band leader Sam Ray (also of Ricky Eat Acid, Julia Brown, and a bunch of other projects) has revived the Teen Suicide moniker for the first time in five years and released the new song "coyote (2015-2022)." It's a six-minute song that starts out as a sprawling post-rock piece before turning into a tender acoustic singer/songwriter song in its final two minutes. "I wrote ‘coyote (2015-2022)’ when we were driving through Ohio, or one of those big open nothingness states," Sam says. "The same simple, beautiful meaningless moments accrue meaning through repetition." It's very cool stuff and you can hear it below.