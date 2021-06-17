Teenage Bottlerocket announce new LP ‘Sick Sesh!,’ share video for new song “Ghost Story”

Wyoming punks Teenage Bottlerocket will follow 2019's Stay Rad! with their ninth album, Sick Sesh!, on August 27 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). The album was produced by past collaborator Andrew Berlin and mastered by Jason Livermore, and guitarist/vocalist Ray Carlisle says, "We spent a lot of time on guitar tones this time around — that was important for us. We made sure to bring the noisy, loud, irritate your fuckin’ mom guitar back. There’s a ton of intentional guitar noise and feedback. We dug up the amps we used for Freak Out! and They Came From The Shadows. This is punk rock, after all. Stay Rad! Is a great record, but it’s very radio-friendly. I wanted to do the opposite of that: Let’s get fuckin’ noisy."

The first single is the revved-up, very catchy "Ghost Story, and a video for that song is out now. "My awesome wife and I were sitting around one day, when she told me she worries about what would happen to her and the kids if I ever died," said bassist Miguel Chen, who penned the lyrics for this one. "I jokingly told her it’d be a ghost story because I’d definitely come back to haunt them."

Check out the song/video, album art, tracklist, and list of upcoming tour dates below...

Tracklist

1. Semi Truck

2. You're Never Going Out Of Style

3. Ghost Story

4. Never Sing Along

5. Strung Out on Stress

6. Statistic

7. Hello Dana

8. Spend the Night

9. The Squirrel

10. Theoretical Reality

11. Gorilla Warfare

12. Moving On

Teenage Bottlerocket -- 2021 Tour Dates

6/22 - Knoxville, TN @ Brickyard Bar & Grill (SOLD OUT)

6/23 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In.

6/24 - Huntsville, AL @ Fractal Brewing

6/25 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

6/26 - Tampa, FL @ SPot (SOLD OUT)

6/27 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

6/28 - Gainesville, FL @ Loosey's

6/29 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub (SOLD OUT)

6/30 - Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype

7/1 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

7/2 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern

7/3 - Norfolk, VA @ The Taphouse Grill. (SOLD OUT)

9/15 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater (with The Last Gang)

9/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall (with The Last Gang)

9/17 - Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social (with The Last Gang)

9/18 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast (with The Last Gang)

9/19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep (with The Last Gang)

9/21 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre (with Anti-Flag)

10/21- TBA

10/29 - Gainesville, FL @ FEST 2021

11/3 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver (with The Last Gang)

11/4 - Albany, CA @ Ivy Room (with The Last Gang)

11/5 - Ventura, CA @ Gigi's Cocktail Lounge (with The Last Gang)

11/6 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick (with The Last Gang)

11/7 - Silverado, CA @ Punk in the Park

11/8 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Dive Bar (with The Last Gang)

11/9 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live (with The Last Gang)

11/10 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse (with The Last Gang)

11/11 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box (with The Last Gang)

11/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak (with The Last Gang)

11/13 - Dallas, TX @ Trees (with The Last Gang)

11/15 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Blue Note (with The Last Gang)

11/16 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar (with The Last Gang)

11/17 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern (with The Last Gang)

11/18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club (with The Last Gang)

11/19 - Cleveland, OH, @ Grog Shop (with The Last Gang)

11/20 - Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop (with The Last Gang + Brendan Kelly)

