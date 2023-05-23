Teenage Fanclub announce new album, share “Foreign Land” video

Teenage Fanclub have announced their 12th album, Nothing Lasts Forever, which will be out September 22 via Merge Records. The is the group's second album since the departure of bassist/singer Gerard Love, and the lineup now includes Eros Childs (Gorky's Zygotic Mynci) and Dave McGowan, in addition to Norman Blake, Raymond McGinley and drummer Frances Macdonald. They made it last August at the legendary Rockfield Studio in Wales.

"These songs are definitely personal," says co-leader Blake. "You’re getting older, you’re going into the cupboard getting the black suit out more often. Thoughts of mortality and the idea of the light must have been playing on our minds a lot. The songs on the last record were influenced by the breakup of my marriage. It was cathartic to write those songs. These new songs are reflective of how I’m feeling now, coming out of that period. They’re fairly optimistic, there’s an acceptance of a situation and all of the experience that comes with that acceptance. When we write, it’s a reflection of our lives, which are pretty ordinary. We’re not extraordinary people, and normal people get older. There’s a lot to write about in the mundane. I love reading Raymond Carver. Very often there’s not a lot that happens in those stories, but they speak to lived experience.”

Adds fellow guitarist/singer McGinley: “The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings."

The first single from the album is its opening track, the chiming, Blake-written "Foreign Land" which features sax from Cate Le Bon collaborator Stephen "Sweet Baboo" Black. Watch the video below.

Nothing Lasts Forever:

1. Foreign Land

2. Tired Of Being Alone

3. I Left A Light On

4. See The Light

5. It’s Alright

6. Falling Into The Sun

7. Self-Sedation

8. Middle Of My Mind

9. Back To The Light

10. I Will Love You