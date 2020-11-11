Teenage Fanclub prep new LP ‘Endless Arcade’, share “Home”

Teenage Fanclub have announced Endless Arcade, their 11th album, which will be out March 5, 2021. It'll be their first in and first since 2016's Here and is their first since the departure of co-founder Gerard Love. The first single is "Home," which opens the album, a bright Norman Blake number that that does indeed sound like home -- aka Teenage Fanclub's signature sparkling, harmonious, jangly style.

Listen to "Home" and check out Endless Arcade's artwork and tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

1. Home

2. Endless Arcade

3. Warm Embrace

4. Everything is Falling Apart

5. The Sun won't shine on me

6. Come With Me

7. In Our Dreams

8. I'm more inclined

9. Back in the Day

10. The Future

11. Living with You

12. Silent Song