Teenage Fanclub share “In Our Dreams” from upcoming album

Teenage Fanclub release their new album Endless Arcade on April 30 and here's the final appetizer before the whole thing drops. "In Our Dreams" is a Raymond McGinley written/sung number and maybe the most classically TFC-sounding single they've released from the album. "To rephrase an aphorism most famously used by John Lennon, existence is what happens while the human race is busy making other plans," says Raymond. "This song is kinda about that, but like all our songs, we write them intuitively and only think about what to say about them afterwards." This one's got some nice twin-lead riffing and, of course, those signature Teenage Fanclub harmonies.

You can watch the video, directed by Donald Milne and "filmed on location in Motherwell," below.

Teenage Fanclub's 1995 album Grand Prix made our list of Creation Records' 21 Best Records, and the band's Norman Blake gave us his own list of his favorite singles from the label.

The 20 Best Britpop Albums of 1995