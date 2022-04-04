Teenage Fanclub share new song “I Left a Light On”

Teenage Fanclub are back with their first new music since last year's Endless Arcade. "I Left a Light On" is a gentle ballad sung by Norman Blake, set against swelling strings. They recorded it at Rockfield Studios in Wales, which is where they filmed its video, as well. You can watch that below.

“I wrote this song on the piano at Rockfield Studios while we were mixing Endless Arcade,” says Blake. “We went back there recently to record it. As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album, this song is the first signpost towards that.” The song coincides with Teenage Fanclub's UK tour which kicks off Wednesday, April 6 in Glasgow. All tour dates are listed below.

Teenage Fanclub - Tour Dates 2022

Apr 06, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

Apr 08, 2022 - Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

Apr 09, 2022 - Leeds, UK – Beckett’s

Apr 10, 2022 - Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Apr 12, 2022 - Birmingham, UK – Institute

Apr 13, 2022 - Norwich, UK – Waterfront

Apr 14, 2022 - Bath, UK – Komedia

Apr 16, 2022 - Brighton, UK – Chalk

Apr 17, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

Apr 19, 2022 - London, UK - Union Chapel

Apr 20, 2022 - Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall

Apr 21, 2022 - Dublin, IE – Academy

Apr 23, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

Apr 24, 2022 - Oslo, NO – Vulkan

Apr 25, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Apr 27, 2022 - Hamburg, DE – Knust

Apr 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

Apr 29, 2022 - Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

May 01, 2022 - Munich, DE – Strom

May 02, 2022 - Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache

May 04, 2022 - Lyon, FR – Épicerie Moderne

May 05, 2022 - Nantes, FR – La Barakason

May 06, 2022 - Rouen, FR – Le 106

May 07, 2022 - Paris, FR – La Gaîté Lyrique

May 08, 2022 - Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

May 09, 2022 - Utrecht, NL – De Helling

July 15 - Hebden Bridge, UK - The Trades Club

July 17 - Doune The Rabbit Hole - Stirlingshire, Scotland UK

July 29-31 - Ribeira Sacra Festival, Galicia Spain

September 16 - 17 2022 - Visor Fest, Murcia, Spain

November 13, 2022 - Shiiine On Weekender, Butlin’s Minehead, UK