Teenage Fanclub share new song “I Left a Light On”
Teenage Fanclub are back with their first new music since last year's Endless Arcade. "I Left a Light On" is a gentle ballad sung by Norman Blake, set against swelling strings. They recorded it at Rockfield Studios in Wales, which is where they filmed its video, as well. You can watch that below.
“I wrote this song on the piano at Rockfield Studios while we were mixing Endless Arcade,” says Blake. “We went back there recently to record it. As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album, this song is the first signpost towards that.” The song coincides with Teenage Fanclub's UK tour which kicks off Wednesday, April 6 in Glasgow. All tour dates are listed below.
Teenage Fanclub - Tour Dates 2022
Apr 06, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
Apr 08, 2022 - Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
Apr 09, 2022 - Leeds, UK – Beckett’s
Apr 10, 2022 - Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Apr 12, 2022 - Birmingham, UK – Institute
Apr 13, 2022 - Norwich, UK – Waterfront
Apr 14, 2022 - Bath, UK – Komedia
Apr 16, 2022 - Brighton, UK – Chalk
Apr 17, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms
Apr 19, 2022 - London, UK - Union Chapel
Apr 20, 2022 - Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall
Apr 21, 2022 - Dublin, IE – Academy
Apr 23, 2022 - Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
Apr 24, 2022 - Oslo, NO – Vulkan
Apr 25, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Apr 27, 2022 - Hamburg, DE – Knust
Apr 28, 2022 - Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
Apr 29, 2022 - Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
May 01, 2022 - Munich, DE – Strom
May 02, 2022 - Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
May 04, 2022 - Lyon, FR – Épicerie Moderne
May 05, 2022 - Nantes, FR – La Barakason
May 06, 2022 - Rouen, FR – Le 106
May 07, 2022 - Paris, FR – La Gaîté Lyrique
May 08, 2022 - Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
May 09, 2022 - Utrecht, NL – De Helling
July 15 - Hebden Bridge, UK - The Trades Club
July 17 - Doune The Rabbit Hole - Stirlingshire, Scotland UK
July 29-31 - Ribeira Sacra Festival, Galicia Spain
September 16 - 17 2022 - Visor Fest, Murcia, Spain
November 13, 2022 - Shiiine On Weekender, Butlin’s Minehead, UK