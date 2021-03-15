Teenage Fanclub share “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me” from upcoming album

Teenage Fanclub will release their anticipated new album Endless Arcade on April 30 and they've just shared a fourth song from it. Penned and sung by Norman Blake, "The Sun Won't Shine On Me" is one of the Fannies' most gentle songs ever, a pretty waltz-time folk ballad. "With a troubled mind, I am in decline," Norman laments as the band's signature harmonies cascade overtop. Watch the visualizer below.

Endless Arcade is Teenage Fanclub's first album since Gerard Love left the group and it will be their 11th album overall. The band will play a few late summer festivals this year but save touring for the album for next year, with spring 2022 UK dates announced. Those are listed below.

--

Teenage Fanclub - 2021/2022 tour:

Jul 16–18 Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival

Aug 26–28 Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares

Sep 07 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

Sep 08 London, UK – Forum

Sep 14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

Sep 15 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall

Sep 16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

Sep 17–18 Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest

Apr 08, 2022 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill

Apr 09, 2022 Leeds, UK – Beckett’s

Apr 10, 2022 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Apr 12, 2022 Birmingham, UK – Institute

Apr 13, 2022 Norwich, UK – Waterfront

Apr 14, 2022 Bath, UK – Komedia

Apr 16, 2022 Brighton, UK – Chalk

Apr 17, 2022 Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms

Apr 20, 2022 Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall

Apr 21, 2022 Dublin, IE – Academy

Apr 23, 2022 Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

Apr 24, 2022 Oslo, NO – Vulkan

Apr 25, 2022 Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Apr 27, 2022 Hamburg, DE – Knust

Apr 28, 2022 Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater

Apr 29, 2022 Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

May 01, 2022 Munich, DE – Strom

May 02, 2022 Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache

May 04, 2022 Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne

May 05, 2022 Nantes, FR – Stereolux

May 06, 2022 Rouen, FR – Le 106

May 07, 2022 Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique

May 08, 2022 Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

May 09, 2022 Utrecht, NL – De Helling