Teenage Fanclub share “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me” from upcoming album
Teenage Fanclub will release their anticipated new album Endless Arcade on April 30 and they've just shared a fourth song from it. Penned and sung by Norman Blake, "The Sun Won't Shine On Me" is one of the Fannies' most gentle songs ever, a pretty waltz-time folk ballad. "With a troubled mind, I am in decline," Norman laments as the band's signature harmonies cascade overtop. Watch the visualizer below.
Endless Arcade is Teenage Fanclub's first album since Gerard Love left the group and it will be their 11th album overall. The band will play a few late summer festivals this year but save touring for the album for next year, with spring 2022 UK dates announced. Those are listed below.
--
Teenage Fanclub - 2021/2022 tour:
Jul 16–18 Galicia, ES – Ribeira Sacra Festival
Aug 26–28 Madrid, ES – Gigante Festival, Alcalá de Henares
Sep 07 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
Sep 08 London, UK – Forum
Sep 14 Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
Sep 15 Aberdeen, UK – Music Hall
Sep 16 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
Sep 17–18 Benidorm, ES – Visor Fest
Apr 08, 2022 Sheffield, UK – Leadmill
Apr 09, 2022 Leeds, UK – Beckett’s
Apr 10, 2022 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
Apr 12, 2022 Birmingham, UK – Institute
Apr 13, 2022 Norwich, UK – Waterfront
Apr 14, 2022 Bath, UK – Komedia
Apr 16, 2022 Brighton, UK – Chalk
Apr 17, 2022 Portsmouth, UK – Wedgewood Rooms
Apr 20, 2022 Belfast, UK – Empire Music Hall
Apr 21, 2022 Dublin, IE – Academy
Apr 23, 2022 Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
Apr 24, 2022 Oslo, NO – Vulkan
Apr 25, 2022 Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Apr 27, 2022 Hamburg, DE – Knust
Apr 28, 2022 Berlin, DE – Columbiatheater
Apr 29, 2022 Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
May 01, 2022 Munich, DE – Strom
May 02, 2022 Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
May 04, 2022 Lyon, FR – Epicerie Moderne
May 05, 2022 Nantes, FR – Stereolux
May 06, 2022 Rouen, FR – Le 106
May 07, 2022 Paris, FR – La Gaite Lyrique
May 08, 2022 Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
May 09, 2022 Utrecht, NL – De Helling