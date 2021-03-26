Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake lists his favorite Creation Records singles

To go along with our list of Creation Records' 21 Best Records, we've been asking some of the artists who were on the label to tell us about their favorites. Here we've got a list from Norman Blake of Teenage Fanclub.

Hailing from Glasgow, Scotland, Teenage Fanclub released five albums on Creation, including Bandwagonesque, of the the three 1991 records that really put Creation Records on the map, along with My Bloody Valentine's Loveless and Primal Scream's Screamadelica. (SPIN Magazine named Bandwagonesque it's Album of the Year.) The 'Fannies actually got better from there, with 1995's excellent Grand Prix and 1997's Songs From Northern Britain being particular highlights for both the label and the band. While Creation Records ceased to exist in 1999, Teenage Fanclub have never stopped, and will release Endless Arcade, their 11th album, in April.

Norman Blake's list of Creation Records favorites, includes classics (Bob Mould's Sugar, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, JAMC), cult heroes Felt and The Pastels, as well as a few deep cuts like 18 Wheeler who are best known as the band Creation Records president Alan McGee was going to see when he took a shine to the show's opening band, Oasis. Check out Norman's list below.

NORMAN BLAKE OF TEENAGE FANCLUB'S CREATION RECORDS FAVORITES

1. Sugar - "Changes"

--

2. Primal Scream - "Velocity Girl"

--

3. 18 Wheeler - "Kum Back"

--

4. My Bloody Valentine - "Feed Me With Your Kiss"

--

5. The Pastels - "Baby Honey"

--

6. Felt - "Ballad Of The Band"

--

7. The Jesus & Mary Chain - "Upside Down"

--

8. The Loft - "Why Does The Rain"

--

9. Super Furry Animals - "The Man Don't Give A Fuck"

--

10. Swervedriver - "Son Of Mustang Ford"

--