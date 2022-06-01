Teenage Halloween announce summer tour, including shows w/ Elf Power, Iron Chic & more

Asbury Park indie-punks Teenage Halloween have been keeping busy playing shows this year following the release of their split EP with The Homeless Gospel Choir in January, and they've now announced a run of summer dates. They include the band's first-ever dates in Omaha, Kansas City, Wichita, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City, as well as make-up shows for their cancelled Chicago and Baltimore dates in the spring, and shows with Elf Power, Junior Retreat, Nana Grizol, Harmony Woods, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on July 23 at Le Poisson Rouge, supporting Elf Power, and ahead of that they'll play a show with Iron Chic, Big Nothing, and Sweet Pill at their hometown's House of Independents on June 10.

--

--

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN - 2022 TOUR

6/10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents w/ Iron Chic, Big Nothing, Sweet Pill

7/23 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge w/ Elf Power

7/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Gov Center

7/28 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

7/29 - Chicago, IL @ Golden Dagger w/ Arcadia Grey, Harmony Woods, Summerbruise + Elephant Jake

7/30 - TBA

7/31 - Omaha, NE @ The Sydney

8/1 - Kansas City, MO @ Farewell Coffee w/ Junior Retreat

8/2 - Wichita, KS @ Wave w/ Junior Retreat

8/3 - Tulsa, OK @ Foolish Things

8/4 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Blue Note

8/5 - Denton, TX @ Andy's

8/6 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

8/7 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman

8/9 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa w/ Nana Grizol

8/10 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

8/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Waller's

8/12 - Boone, NC @ Lily's Snack Bar

8/13 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

8/14 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar