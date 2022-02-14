Teenage Halloween announce tour, including shows with Chris Farren, R.A.P. Ferreira & more

Asbury Park indie-punks Teenage Halloween kicked the year off with a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir (including their song "Burn," which they debuted on Audiotree Live almost a year earlier and which we named one of the best punk songs of January), and now they've announced their most extensive tour yet, including their first-ever West Coast shows. The tour surrounds their previously announced dates with Chris Farren (including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 19), and it also includes dates with Hey ily, Walter Etc, Bugsy, SXSW (where they'll play their label Don Giovanni's showcase), and more.

The tour ends with the Asbury Park band's previously announced hometown show on April 14 at The Saint opening for R.A.P. Ferreira, alongside Sha Ray, Fatboi Sharif, and Professor Caveman. All dates are listed below, all ticket links here.

Teenage Halloween -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/9 Harrisonburg, VA @ Crayola

3/10 Knoxville, TN @ Brickyard Bar

3/11 Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone

3/12 Denton, TX @ Rubber Glove

3/15 Laredo, TX @ Cultura Beer Garden

3/17 Austin, TX @ The Creek And The Cave (Don Giovanni Showcase)

3/18 Washington, DC @ DC (with Chris Farren)

3/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (with Chris Farren)

3/20 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (with Chris Farren)

3/21 Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks

3/22 Yuma, AZ @ Red Moon Ale House

3/23 Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate And Sound

3/24 San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar (with Walter Etc.)

3/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner (with Walter Etc.)

3/26 Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room @ Harlow’s

3/27 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

3/29 Corvallis, OR @ WestM

3/30 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

3/31 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

4/1 Redmond, OR @ High Desert Music Hall

4/2 Boise, ID @ TBA

4/3 Bozeman, MT @ TBA (with Hey, Ily)

4/4 Billings, MT @ Veronica Zane (with Hey, Ily)

4/6 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar (with Bugsy)

4/7 Madison, WI @ UW-Madison (with Bugsy)

4/8 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

4/9 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

4/10 Bowling Green, OH @ Howard’s

4/11 Morgantown, WV @ One27 Main

4/12 State College, PA @ TBA

4/13 Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared

4/14 Asbury Park, NY @ The Saint (with R.A.P. Ferreira)