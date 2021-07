Teenage Halloween & Oceanator playing shows together and separately

NJ punks Teenage Halloween played their first show since COVID in Brooklyn last month, and they've since announced a few more live dates, happening this summer. In July, they play Tin Can Collective's Brooklyn rooftop house show on July 17, and a show with Swamp City Rockers at Asbury Park's Ghost Harbor Creative on July 30 (tickets).

In August, they've added a show at Brooklyn's The City Reliquary on August 6, with Oceanator and Maneka, which is a cool bill all around. Tickets are on sale now.

Speaking of Oceanator, in addition to their tour with Jeff Rosenstock this fall, Elise Okusami has announced a solo show at Brooklyn's Green Lung Studio on August 6, with Tiny Gun and Stimmerman. Tickets are on sale now.

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN: 2021 TOUR

Jul 17 Sat Rooftop House Show Brooklyn, NY, United States

Jul 30 Fri Ghost Harbor Creative Asbury Park, NJ, United States

Aug 7 Sat The City Reliquary Brooklyn, NY, United States

OCEANATOR: 2021 TOUR

Jul 19 Mon Comet Ping Pong Washington, DC, United States

Aug 6 Fri The City Reliquary Brooklyn, NY, United States

Oct 31 Sun The Fest 2021 Gainesville, FL, United States

Nov 12 Fri Metro Chicago, IL, United States *

Nov 14 Sun Metro Chicago, IL, United States *

Nov 16 Tue Magic Stick Detroit, MI, United States *

Nov 17 Wed Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH, United States *

Nov 18 Thu Mr Small's Theatre Millvale, PA, United States *

Nov 19 Fri Rec Room Buffalo, NY, United States *

Nov 20 Sat The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada *

Nov 21 Sun L'Astral Montreal, QC, Canada *

Nov 23 Tue Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA, United States *

Nov 24 Wed Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA, United States *

Nov 26 Fri Warsaw Brooklyn, NY, United States *

Nov 27 Sat Warsaw Brooklyn, NY, United States *

Nov 28 Sun Warsaw Brooklyn, NY, United States *

Nov 30 Tue Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States *

Dec 1 Wed Black Cat Washington, DC, United States *

Dec 2 Thu Cat’s Cradle Carrboro, NC, United States *

Dec 3 Fri Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC, United States *

Dec 4 Sat Masquerade (Hell) Atlanta, GA, United States *

Dec 5 Sun The Basement East Nashville, TN, United States *

Dec 7 Tue The Beacham Orlando, FL, United States *

Dec 9 Thu Tipitina's Uptown New Orleans, LA, United States *

Dec 10 Fri White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX, United States *

Dec 11 Sat Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States *

Dec 12 Sun Tree’s Dallas, TX, United States *

Dec 15 Wed Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ, United States *

Dec 17 Fri The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA, United States *

Dec 18 Sat El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA, United States *

Dec 19 Sun Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA, United States *

Dec 20 Mon Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA, United States *

* - w/ Jeff Rosenstock & Slaughter Beach, Dog