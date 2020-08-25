Teenage Halloween offer up gritty, anthemic punk on “Holes” off anticipated debut LP (listen)

Asbury Park punks Teenage Halloween are releasing their self-titled debut album on September 18 via Don Giovanni (pre-order), and following the release of lead single "Stationary" (which we named one of the best punk songs of July), we're now premiering second single "Holes." This under-two-minute ripper is a little more compact than the sprawling "Stationary," but the same kind of musical ambition and gritty anthemicism is there. It's basically everything you want out of melodic punk, and it comes with a personal, powerful message.

"'Holes' is a punk staple fastened with energetic dance-like melodies that carries the narrative of a closeted queer person growing up in familiar spaces," the band tells us. "They’re constantly reminded of the need to suppress certain parts of themselves in order to survive. It’s about falling deep into personal hardships, trying diligently to justify and validate them to come out stronger but recognizing a reality where it’s safer not to do so." Listen below.

Playing off the album artwork, the band also is now selling limited edition handmade pumpkin pie soap "by Big Spoon Little Spoon Naturals based out of the Asbury Park Convention Center. The soap uses natural, vegan products. Each purchase of the soap comes with a digital download of ‘Holes’ with each purchase." Picture of the soap, album art, and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Stationary

2. Holes

3. Drown

4. SMH City

5. Sweat

6. Clarity

7. Summer Money

8. Racehorse

9. Figwit

10. Turn Right, Goes Straight

