Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis found dead, his son charged with murder

Gord Lewis, co-founding guitarist of Canadian punk band Teenage Head, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment on Sunday (8/7), the The Hamilton Spectator reports. Police confirmed to the Spectator that his death is being investigated as a homicide, and a single suspect, Lewis' 41-year old son Jonathan, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Spectator and other outlets and reporters were sent multiple messages from email accounts belonging to Jonathan beginning Saturday night, that referenced Gord being dead. The Spectator called police, prompting a wellness check where Gord's body was found.

Asked for a comment by The Spectator, one of Gord's brothers, Brian Lewis, said "we ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

A statement from Teenage Head reads, "We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."