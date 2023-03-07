Tegan and Sara announce tour w/ Hand Habits, Dragonette & Carlie Hanson ++ graphic novel

Tegan and Sara released their new album Crybaby late last year, and now the duo have added new North American tour dates for summer and fall supporting it. The 2023 Crybaby tour has Hand Habits, Dragonette, and Carlie Hanson each joining them on select dates, and includes stops in Montreal, Nashville, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Boston, Charleston, and more. See all dates below.

The tour includes two NYC-area stops: September 17 at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ, and September 20 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY, with Carlie Hanson. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local.

Tegan and Sara have also announced a graphic novel, Junior High, following their memoir and TV series High School. The novel comes with artwork by Tillie Walden and comes out on May 30. Check out the cover below, and here's the synopsis:

When growing up gets messy, find someone to hold on to. Before the indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara took the world by storm, Tegan and Sara Quin were identical twins trying to find their place in a new home and new school. Tegan and Sara: Junior High tells their story. From first crushes to the perils of puberty, surviving junior high is something the sisters plan to face side by side, just like they’ve always faced things. But growing up also means growing apart, as Tegan and Sara make different friends and take separate paths to understanding their queerness. For the first time ever, they ask who one sister is without the other. Set in the present day, this inspiring, lightly fictionalized autobiography offers a glimpse at Tegan and Sara before they became icons, exploring their shifting sisterhood, their own experiences coming out, and the first steps of their musical journey.

TEGAN AND SARA -- 2023 TOUR DATES

May 3 - Solvang Festival Theatre - Solvang, CA *

May 5 - Beachlife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

Jun 14 - L’Olympia – Montreal, Quebec#

Jun 15 - Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON#

Jun 18 - WonderRoad Festival - Indianapolis, IN

Jun 20 - Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN^

Jun 21 - The Pageant – St Louis, MO^

Jul 7 - Jul 8 - Mariposa Folk Festival - Orilla, ON

Jul 9 - LeBreton Flatts (Ottawa Bluesfest) - Ottawa, ON

Jul 14 - Sommo Festival - Green Gables - Cavendish, PE

Jul 29 - TCU Place – Saskatoon, SK

Jul 31 - Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

Aug 16 - Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland, OR

Aug 17 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA

Sep 12 - First Ave – Minneapolis, MN*

Sep 16 - Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA*

Sep 17 - Sea.Hear.Now Festival - Asbury Park, NJ

Sep 20 - The Paramount – Huntington, NY*

Sep 22 - Roadrunner – Boston, MA*

Sep 26 - The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC*

Sep 27 - Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC*

Sep 28 - Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC*

Oct 2 - Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

Oct 3 - Hard Rock – Orlando, FL*

# w/ Hand Habits

^ w/ Dragonette

* w/ Carlie Hanson