Tegan and Sara announce new LP ‘Crybaby,’ tour with Tomberlin (watch video for “Yellow”)

Tegan and Sara's tenth studio album is officially on the way. Crybaby drops October 21 via Mom + Pop Music (their new label home), and it was produced by Tegan and Sara Quin in collaboration with John Congleton (who's also worked with Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and many more) at Studio Litho in Seattle and Sargent Recorders in LA. With the news comes a new single, "Yellow," and the accompanying music video directed by Mark Myers. The twin sister duo pay tribute to the Coldplay song of the same name in the video, but the song tells a story of healing from a breakup. Sara said via press release that "Yellow" "was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.” Watch below.

The duo will tour North America with Tomberlin (who released one of our favorite albums of 2022 so far, i don't know who needs to hear this..., in April) after the release of Crybaby, including stops in Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on October 29. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, July 13 at 10 AM.

In addition to their album and tour, the Quins are preparing for the release of their Amazon Freevee show High School (made with Clea DuVall), based on their memoir of the same name.

Tegan and Sara 'Crybaby' loading...

Tegan and Sara’s fall tour dates (w/ Tomberlin):

Oct. 26: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 28: Boston, MA @ Royale

Oct. 29: New York, NY @ Pier 17

Oct. 30: Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 2: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 4: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 5: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Nov. 6: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov. 8: Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Nov. 9: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov 11: Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov. 12: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Nov. 13: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 15: Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

Nov. 16: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 18: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Nov. 19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 20: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom