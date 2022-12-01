Tegan and Sara told us their favorite albums of 2022
Tegan and Sara had a big 2022, returning with their first album since 2019, Crybaby; touring; releasing Still Jealous, an acoustic reimagining of 2004's So Jealous; and adapting their memoir, High School, into a show on Amazon Freevee. With the year drawing to a close, the duo told us some of their favorite albums of the year, including Cate Le Bon, Porridge Radio, Meet Me @ The Altar, their tourmate Tomberlin, and more. Read on for the Quin sisters' lists.
Tegan and Sara's Favorite Albums of 2022
Tegan's Picks
Willow - CopingMechanism
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
tomberlin - i don't know who needs to hear this
Meet Me @ The Altar - Say It (To My Face)
Oceanator - Nothing's Ever Fine
Sara's Picks
Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
Cate Le Bon - Pompeii
Dijon - Absolutely
Dehd - Blue Skies
Porridge Radio - Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
--
