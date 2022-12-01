Tegan and Sara told us their favorite albums of 2022

Tegan and Sara had a big 2022, returning with their first album since 2019, Crybaby; touring; releasing Still Jealous, an acoustic reimagining of 2004's So Jealous; and adapting their memoir, High School, into a show on Amazon Freevee. With the year drawing to a close, the duo told us some of their favorite albums of the year, including Cate Le Bon, Porridge Radio, Meet Me @ The Altar, their tourmate Tomberlin, and more. Read on for the Quin sisters' lists.

Tegan and Sara's Favorite Albums of 2022

Tegan's Picks

Willow - CopingMechanism

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

tomberlin - i don't know who needs to hear this

Meet Me @ The Altar - Say It (To My Face)

Oceanator - Nothing's Ever Fine

Sara's Picks

Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

Cate Le Bon - Pompeii

Dijon - Absolutely

Dehd - Blue Skies

Porridge Radio - Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

