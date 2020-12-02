Tele Novella releasing new album on Kill Rock Stars (watch the “Never” video)

Austin-area duo Tele Novella -- singer Natalie Ribbons and former Voxtrot bassist Jason Chronis -- make dusty, winsome, twangy pop that they refer to as "medieval outsider country." (Angel Olsen may come to mind, or the '80s L.A. Paisley Underground scene.) Having signed to Kill Rock Stars, the group are gearing up to release Merlynn Belle on February 5.

The new single off the record is "Never," a dreamy number that really showcases Ribbons' voice that slips in and out of falsetto in vintage country style. "I wrote this song for my best friend, after her younger brother passed away unexpectedly," Natalie tells us. "There's really not much that you can do to alleviate grief, but getting to be there for her through the process deepened our bond. I saw her strength and big-heartedness all the more clearly after that experience and it deepened my love and admiration for her."

You can watch the "Never" video, shot like old Super 8 home movies that only adds to the nostalgic vibe, below.

Merlynn Belle tracklist:

1. Words That Stay

2. It Won't be Long

3. Never

4. Wishing Shrine

5. One Little Pearl

6. Paper Crown

7. A Lot to Want

8. Crystal Witch

9. Desiree

10. Technicolor Town