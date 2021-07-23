Telethon announce new album ‘Swim Out Past The Breakers,’ share 2 new songs

Wisconsin's Telethon recently released the new single "Selfstarter A.E." (ft. Jhariah) and now they've announced a new album, Swim Out Past The Breakers, due August 20 via Take This To Heart Records (pre-order). The album features "Selfstarter A.E.," as well as the two singles they just put out, "Positively Clark Street" and "Checker Drive" (single version). Telethon's love of Everclear doesn't stop with the "Santa Monica" reference in the album title; that band's '90s punk/grunge-adjacent power pop sounds like a core influence on these new songs (along with similar bands like Fastball and Harvey Danger), but it's more than just '90s power pop worship. There's also the quirky indie-punk of Jeff Rosenstock, and "Positively Clark Street" ends with a triumphant horn section that reminds you of this band's love of ska.

"'Checker Drive' is a song about impulsively moving out to the 'burbs and all it entailed," the band says. "It's also about obsessing over ideas for yr future and the brute force, breakneck manner in which we make those ideas reality." "The version of 'Checker Drive' that we put out today is the 'single version' but there is an “album version” too which contains maybe my favorite thing we’ve ever put in a song," they add. "One of my favorite things at least!!! Just a little surprise to look forward to!"

As for "Positively Clark Street," the band says it's "a jammo about what a drag living in Chicago can be but ALSO about how that's rly all a matter of interpretation. It's got Franz Nicolay on harmonica, Gary Louris singing a chorus & a lot of horns."

Watch the video for "Checker Drive" and stream all 3 singles below...

Tracklist

1. Shit (Jansport)

2. Selfstarter A.E.

3. Do You Know What I Mean (Or Not)

4. Outstandingly (The Riviera)

5. Panorama (The Polynesian)

6. Masterationalizer

7. Checker Drive [Album Version]

8. House Of The Future, Pt.4

9. Marlinspike

10. Positively Clark Street

11. Cyan

12. Worm Dirt

13. Travelator

14. Barry's Interlude / Bad Dudes

15. Snowing (Alien Vs. Bandana Man)

16. Matrix (One Down At Least)

17. Checker Drive [Single Version]