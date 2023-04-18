Temple of Angels announce debut LP on Run for Cover, share “Tangled in Joy”

Austin's Temple of Angels have signed to Run for Cover and announced their debut full-length album, Endless Pursuit, due out on July 14 via their new label home. They recorded it with Colin Knight and Philip Odom, and it was mastered by Will Yip. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The lead single off Endless Pursuit is "Tangled in Joy," a soaring dream-pop track that's immediately appealing. Watch the accompanying video, directed by Lucas Chermotti, below.

TEMPLE OF ANGELS - ENDLESS PURSUIT TRACKLIST

1. Endless Pursuit

2. Tangled In Joy

3. Waving to the World

4. Lost in Darkness

5. Love Spins Around

6. When Shadow Smiles Back

7. Torment

8. Secret Places

9. Stay

10. The Hill

11. (For You) I'd Lose It All