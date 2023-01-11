Temples announce new album ‘Exotico’, share “Gamma Rays” video
UK psych band Temples are back with their fourth album, Exotico, on April 14 via ATO. The album was made with producer Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT, Beach House).
The first single is the sunny, groovy "Gamma Rays." Says frontman James Bagshaw, "In the verse lyrics we’re talking about the grandness of nature, and then the chorus flips that on its head, it sounds like a rejoiceful summer tune about soaking up the rays, but the truth is that soaking up gamma rays will kill you. So it’s about that juxtaposition of beauty and danger that we often find in nature." You can watch the video, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.
Temples have a few UK dates lined up for February. Those are listed below.
Exotico:
1. Liquid Air
2. Gamma Rays
3. Exotico
4. Sultry Air
5. Cicada
6. Oval Stones
7. Slow Days
8. Crystal Hall
9. Head In The Clouds
10. Giallo
11. Inner Space
12. Meet You Maker
13. Time Is A Light
14. Fading Actor
15. Afterlife
16. Movements Of Time
Temples - 2023 Tour Dates
01.02.23 – Castle & Falcon – BIRMINGHAM
02.02.23 – YES – MANCHESTER
03.02.23 – Belgrave Music Hall – LEEDS
04.02.23 – Stereo – GLASGOW
05.02.23 – Lafyette – LONDON
06.02.23 – Clwb Ifor Bach – CARDIFF