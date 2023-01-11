Temples announce new album ‘Exotico’, share “Gamma Rays” video

UK psych band Temples are back with their fourth album, Exotico, on April 14 via ATO. The album was made with producer Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT, Beach House).

The first single is the sunny, groovy "Gamma Rays." Says frontman James Bagshaw, "In the verse lyrics we’re talking about the grandness of nature, and then the chorus flips that on its head, it sounds like a rejoiceful summer tune about soaking up the rays, but the truth is that soaking up gamma rays will kill you. So it’s about that juxtaposition of beauty and danger that we often find in nature." You can watch the video, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Temples have a few UK dates lined up for February. Those are listed below.

Exotico:

1. Liquid Air

2. Gamma Rays

3. Exotico

4. Sultry Air

5. Cicada

6. Oval Stones

7. Slow Days

8. Crystal Hall

9. Head In The Clouds

10. Giallo

11. Inner Space

12. Meet You Maker

13. Time Is A Light

14. Fading Actor

15. Afterlife

16. Movements Of Time

Temples - 2023 Tour Dates

01.02.23 – Castle & Falcon – BIRMINGHAM

02.02.23 – YES – MANCHESTER

03.02.23 – Belgrave Music Hall – LEEDS

04.02.23 – Stereo – GLASGOW

05.02.23 – Lafyette – LONDON

06.02.23 – Clwb Ifor Bach – CARDIFF