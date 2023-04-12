Temples announce North American tour with Post Animal
UK psych band Temples release their new album Exotico this Friday and have just announced North American tour dates. They'll be here in June, with shows in DC, Philly, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, SLC, San Francisco and L.A., all of which are with Post Animal. Then they'll be back around Labor Day for a few Pacific Northwest shows around Bumbershoot. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show happens at Elsewhere on June 9, and tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.
TEMPLES – TOUR 2023
JUNE
6 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
9 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
12 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
13 – Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace
15 – Detroit, MI – El Club
16 – Chicago, IL – Metro
17 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
19 – Denver, CO – Bluebird
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
24 – Los Angeles, LA – Teragram Ballroom
AUGUST
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
SEPTEMBER
2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Festival