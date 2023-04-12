Temples announce North American tour with Post Animal

UK psych band Temples release their new album Exotico this Friday and have just announced North American tour dates. They'll be here in June, with shows in DC, Philly, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, SLC, San Francisco and L.A., all of which are with Post Animal. Then they'll be back around Labor Day for a few Pacific Northwest shows around Bumbershoot. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens at Elsewhere on June 9, and tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

TEMPLES – TOUR 2023

JUNE

6 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

9 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

13 – Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace

15 – Detroit, MI – El Club

16 – Chicago, IL – Metro

17 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

19 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

24 – Los Angeles, LA – Teragram Ballroom

AUGUST

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

SEPTEMBER

2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Festival