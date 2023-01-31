Temps (James Acaster) announce debut LP, share new single ft. Quelle Chris, NNAMDÏ, Shamir, more

After releasing their first single, "no,no" in November, Temps (aka the music collective devised and produced by British comedian James Acaster) have announced their debut album. PARTY GATOR PURGATORY is due May 19 via Bella Union (pre-order). The project arose from a scrapped mockumentary backed by Louis Theroux's production company, which featured James quitting standup comedy to pursue music. He and jazz drummer Seb Rochford had recorded several hours of tracks before the pandemic hit and the film was scrapped. James produced the album using those recordings, plus contributions over 40 musicians sent via email, including Open Mike Eagle, Mal Devisa, Denmark Vessey, Foonyap, Gaston Bandimic, Xenia Rubinos, Satomi Matsuzaki, Law Holt, bb tomb, Wheelchair Sports Camp, Nate Mendelsohn, Babar Luck, Yoni Wolf, Montaigne, Ami Dang, me oh myriorama, Low Growl, and Elizabeth Balčus. Conceptually, it explores the death, afterlife, and rebirth of a giant fuzzy "Party Gator." Check out the artwork and tracklist for PARTY GATOR PURGATORY below.

Alongside the album announcement, Temps have shared single "bleedthemtoxins," which features Joana Gomila, NNAMDÏ, Shamir, and Quelle Chris. Watch the accompanying video below.

1. lookaliveandplaydead (feat. Quelle Chris, Mal Devisa, Denmark Vessey, Foonyap)

2. kept (feat. NNAMDÏ, Gaston Bandimic, Xenia Rubinos, Satomi Matsuzaki, Law Holt, Quelle Chris)

3. partygatorR.I.P. (feat. Xenia Rubinos, Denmark Vessey, Quelle Chris, bb tombo)

4. no,no (feat. Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, NNAMDÏ, Shamir)

5. at(moves) (feat. Quelle Chris, Wheelchair Sports Camp, Mal Devisa, Nate Mendelsohn)

6. partygatorpurgatory (feat. Babar Luck, Law Holt, Gaston Bandimic, bb tombo)

7. ificouldjust (feat. Yoni Wolf, Quelle Chris, Shamir, Montaigne, Ami Dang)

8. bleedthemtoxins (feat. Joana Gomila, NNAMDÏ, Shamir, Quelle Chris)

9. partygatorresurrection (feat. Open Mike Eagle, me oh myriorama, Montaigne, Low Growl, bb tombo)

10. slowreturn (feat. Yoni Wolf, Shamir, Elizabeth Balčus)