Tems releases “Crazy Tings” off new EP, playing U.S. shows

Fresh off appearing on the new Drake album (and having also appeared on WizKid's Made In Lagos), Nigerian artist Tems has shared her own new song, "Crazy Tings," off her upcoming EP, which comes out September 15. It's a breezy dose of Afro-fusionist pop and you can hear it below.

Tems also has upcoming shows, including NYC's SOB's on 9/19, Afropunk Atlanta, Sacramento Afrobeats & dancehall fest Lost In Riddim, LA, and Chicago. All dates are listed below.

Tems -- 2021 Tour Dates

Sept 19 New York, NY SOB’s

Sept 26 Atlanta, GA Afropunk Festival

Oct 2 Sacramento, CA Lost In Riddim

Oct 4 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

Oct 6 Chicago, IL The Promontory