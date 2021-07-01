Tenacious D cover The Beatles on new 7″ to benefit Doctors Without Borders

Tenacious D have just shared a medley of Beatles songs, "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End" (both from Side 2 of Abbey Road), to benefit Doctors Without Borders. Say Jack Black & Kyle Gass: “Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…not themselves…The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy tenacious d’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders."

Their rendition, and its accompanying video, is about as Tenacious D as it gets, including some slight rewrites on the lyrics, and Jack Black singing the drum solo. Watch that below.

The Beatles medley is coming out as a 7" single which you can order (and support Doctors Without Borders) here.