Tenacious D have covered Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” (watch the video)

Does the world need another cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game"? Probably not, but Tenacious D have been performing it live for a long time and have now released a studio version. The original's crooner cool has been replaced by the wild bravado of Jack Black. The video, though, pays homage to Isaak's iconic video co-starring Helena Christensen and directed by fashion photographer Herb Ritts. The D's version has Black and Kyle Gass scampering playfully on the beach. Watch that, the original video for Isaak's version, and see a wicked new (and nude) Tenacious D press photo below.

Meanwhile, Tenacious D recently released their first original song in five years, and are currently on tour in Europe. All dates are listed below.

tenacious d photo Travis Shinn photo: Travis Shinn loading...

Tenacious D - 2023 Tour Dates:

6/2/23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

6/3/23 Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

6/4/23 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

6/6/23 Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

6/7/23 Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy

6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival