Tenacious D pay tribute to “Video Games” on first new song in 5 years (watch the video)

Jack Black and Kyle Gass are back with their first new Tenacious D song in five years. It's titled "Video Games," and no, it's not a cover of the Lana Del Rey song (our first thought too), but an original about their own complicated relationship with electronic entertainment.

“It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind…But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys," say JB and KG. "In fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!”

Appropriately, the "Video Games" video, directed by Chris “Oney” O’Neill, is a CG-animated feast that pays homage to a number of classic games and is gleefully gory at times. Watch that below.

Tenacious D are wrapping up the US leg of their Spicy Meatball Tour in New Orleans and St. Augustine, FL this weekend, and will head to Europe starting in June. All dates are listed below.

tenacious d spicy meatball tour loading...

Tenacious D - 2023 Tour Dates:

5/11/23 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

5/13/23 St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/2/23 Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

6/3/23 Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

6/4/23 Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

6/6/23 Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

6/7/23 Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

6/8/23 Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/10/23 Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/12/23 Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

6/13/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

6/14/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Ahoy

6/16/23 London, England @ O2 Arena

6/18/23 Clisson, France @ Hellfest Open Air Festival