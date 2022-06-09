Tenacious D share The Who medley to benefit Everytown for Gun Safety (watch the video)

Tenacious D have recorded a medley of The Who songs, creating their own quick one version of Tommy classics “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor” and “Go to the Mirror.” It comes with a video directed by Liam Lynch that is just as ridiculous as this should be, with lots of visual Tommy references, too. The video was made to help support the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.

Say Jack Black and Kyle Gass: “Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.” Watch the video below.

In other news, Tenacious D have launched a signature line of fiber bars, Fiber D'Lish. “The world is so constipated right now," say the D. "Never fear. Tenacious D to the rescue! Our new fiber bar is so Delicious and chock full of colon cleansing fiber…you will be dropping perfectly tapered Deuces in no time! You’re welcome, world! Enjoy.” Fiber D'Lish bars are a blend of "peanuts, chocolate and oats" and you can learn more here.

Meanwhile, Tenacious D start their West Coast tour next week and have more dates this fall. Check out their tour schedule below.

As for The Who, they recently wrapped up the spring leg of their orchestral tour which included a show at Madison Square Garden.

Tenacious D - 2022 Tour Dates:

06/16/22: Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival SOLD OUT

06/17/22: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

06/19/22: Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square ~ SOLD OUT

06/20/22: Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino & Resort - SOLD OUT

06/21/22: Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery ~ SOLD OUT

06/22/22: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

06/24/22: Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater ~

06/26/22: San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

9/9/22: Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

9/10/22: Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11/22: Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center #

9/13/22: Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

9/14/22: Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

9/16/22: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

9/18/22: Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/19/22: Minneapolis, MN - Surly Festival Field # - SOLD OUT

9/20/22: Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater #

9/22/22: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

~ with special guest Puddles Pity Party

# with special guest Dj Douggpound