Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass gets “Vaccinated” in Ramones parody w/ John C Reilly, Jack Black, more

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass was so excited about finally getting vaccinated that he made a parody of the Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated" with new lyrics like “Waited so long that I wrote down this song / I’m getting vaccinated.”

For the video, he enlisted the help of a bunch of friends, including his Tenacious D bandmate Jack Black (who managed to secure some giant syringe props), John C. Reilly, Toto's Steve Lukather, Evanescence's Amy Lee, Samantha Bee, Kathy Najimy, Danko Jones and more.

Watch the video below.

Jack Black recently took part in a 50th Anniversary video for the original "School of Rock," Blue Bear School of Music, singing Bowie's "Suffragette City" with current students at the school. You can watch that below. He also recently paid tribute to his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark (who played Freddy in the film) who was killed in a road accident last month at the age of 32.