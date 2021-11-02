Terrace Martin announces new LP ‘Drones’ ft. Kendrick Lamar, Kamasi Washington, more (hear “Leave Us Be”)

Terrace Martin has announced a new album, Drones, due out this Friday, November 5, via Sounds of Crenshaw/BMG. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, Snoop Dogg, Cordae, Arin Ray, Smino, Channel Tres, Celeste, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Hit-Boy, YG, Malaya, Leon Bridges, D Smoke, and Kim Burrell all feature on the album, and Martin says, "There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music. You're going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It's not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist."

A press release describes Drones' genesis:

Over six years ago, about one week after the release of Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, Terrace Martin, in a philosophical conversation with Lamar, discussed a growing desensitization and a general lack of compassion amongst society. This conversation quickly led to the birth of the title track, “Drones”. To further bring this unrest to sound, Martin called on friends, neighbors, and collaborators to have long conversations about the environment, technology, the state of the world, and more. Drones was crafted in an effort to balance an unmasking and celebration of the lived Black American experience in what Martin describes as a "Black Disneyland".

The first single is "Leave Us Be," and you can hear that, and watch a trailer for Drones, below.

Terrace Martin - Drones Tracklist

1. Turning Poison Into Medicine

2. Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy & Snoop Dogg)

3. Leave Us Be

4. Work It Out (feat. Cordae)

5. This Morning (feat. Arin Ray & Smino)

6. Tapped (feat. Channel Tres & Celeste)

7. Reflection (feat. James Fauntleroy)

8. Leimert Park

9. Griots of the Crenshaw District (feat. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper & Hit-Boy)

10. Evil Eyes (feat. YG & Malaya)

11. Sick Of Cryin (feat. Leon Bridges & D Smoke)

12. Don't Let Go

13. Listen (feat. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell & Robert Glasper)