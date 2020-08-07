Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, Denzel Curry & more officially release “Racism on Trial”

Back in June, Terrace Martin was joined by the artists featured in his song "PIG FEET" -- Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper (who is also in Terrace's new supergroup Dinner Party), Denzel Curry, G Perico, and Daylyt, as well as Alex Isley -- for the performance of a new piece, "Racism on Trial," at Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors' Black Power Live livestream. If you missed the stream or just want to finally rewatch the piece, you're in luck. Today they've officially released it.

"Racism On Trial" is made up of three movements, each of which gets its own video. The first "The Voice of King Nipsey," and second "Any Day Could Be Our Last," begin with spoken word pieces delivered by Denzel Curry, before evolving into impactful jazz performances. They're followed by the third movement, "Pig Feet," a live-band performance of the previously released song. Watch all three, and find a full list of performers, below.

Proceeds go towards Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa.org, and Black Men Build.

Performers:

Denzel Curry - vocals

Daylyt - vocals

G Perico - vocals

Kamasi Washington - sax

Marlon Williams - guitar

Terrace Martin - keys

Robert Glasper - keys

Paul Cornish - keys

Trevor Lawrence Jr. - drums

Jonathan Pinson - drums

Allakoi Peete - percussion

Dominique Sanders - upright bass

Paul Cartwright - violin

Yvette Devereaux - violin

Molly Rogers - viola

Peter Jacobson - cello