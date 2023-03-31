Terrace Martin played Blue Note Jazz Club with Arin Ray (pics)

Jazz/hip hop musician Terrace Martin is in the midst of a residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club, running until April 2. The first three nights were with vocalist and frequent Martin collaborator Arin Ray, and on Wednesday night (3/29), when we caught the late show, he came out following an impromptu freestyle session by the band. See pictures from the show by Stephen Han below.

The remainder of Martin's residency dates at Blue Note are with another frequent collaborator, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and tickets are on sale now.

Also coming up up at Blue Note Jazz Club: The Yussef Dayes Experience, Ezra Collective, Chris Dave/Pino Palladino/Isaiah Sharkey Trio, and more. Full schedule and tickets here.

Earlier this month, Martin played Terminal 5 with Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington as Dinner Party, where Ray was also on hand as a guest.