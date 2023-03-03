Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science played Carnegie Hall, paid tribute to Wayne Shorter (pics)

Jazz drummer, composer, and producer Terri Lyne Carrington brought her Social Science sextet to Carnegie Hall for a show on Thursday night. Carrington addressed the crowd at Zankel Hall for the first time after the second song of her fluid, 90 minute set. The song had started with a recording of Wayne Shorter, who had passed away earlier that day, speaking. After joking that this show, her first time headlining Zankel Hall, meant she'd finally made it, she said she felt like she'd really made it at the age of 21, when Shorter became her mentor. She then dedicated the evening's performance to the late legend.

The set, which featured Aaron Parks (piano), Matthew Stevens (guitar), Morgan Guerin (bass and saxophone), Debo Ray (vocals), and Kokayi (MC and DJ), drew mostly from 2019's Waiting Game, and finished with "Bells (Ring Loudly)," a stirring imagining of what a surviving loved one might have said to the police officer who killed Philando Castile. See pictures from the night by Ellen Qbertplaya below.