Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science playing Carnegie Hall this week

Jazz drummer, composer, and producer Terri Lyne Carrington, who won a Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album earlier this month, has performed with Dizzy Gillespie and Herbie Hancock, among others. She's bringing her Social Science sextet, which features Aaron Parks (Piano), Matthew Stevens (guitar), Morgan Guerin (bass and saxophone), Debo Ray (vocals), and Kokayi (MC and DJ) to Carnegie Hall on March 2. Tickets are still available, and here's more from them about the show:

Grammy Award winner, drummer, and composer Terri Lyne Carrington blends jazz, indie rock, and hip-hop with her multi-talented sextet Social Science. This fresh ensemble thoughtfully confronts urgent social and societal issues through a suite of powerful compositions, inspiring a deep regard for humanity and freedom, while never forgetting to excite on a purely musical level.

Earlier this year, Carrington curated the opening night of Winter Jazzfest at City Winery, featuring Linda May Han Oh, Kris Davis, Mary Halvorson, Helen Sung, Michele Rosewoman, Angelica Sanchez, Allison Miller, Rahsaan Carter, Michael Mayo, Devon Gates, Sara Serpa, Tia Fuller, Caroline Davis, Veronica Leahy, Julius Rodriguez, Tcheser Holmes, and more. Watch her Tiny Desk Concert with Social Science, featuring actor Malcolm Jamal Warner, below.