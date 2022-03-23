Terror announce tour with Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg & Pain of Truth
Hardcore veterans Terror have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album Pain Into Power, and it's got stacked support from metalcore staples Kublai Khan TX, death metal newcomers Sanguisugabogg, and hardcore newcomers Pain Of Truth. It kicks off in May and hits NYC, Chicago, Austin, and more, and it follows Terror's short West Coast run with Outburst, Mindforce, and Dead Heat.
NYC gets a show on May 15 at Elsewhere, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (3/25) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Sanguisugabogg are also touring with Cannibal Corpse in June and Kublai Khan (who just put out a song with Terror's Scott Vogel off their upcoming EP) are beginning a tour with Knocked Loose this month.
Terror's new album Pain Into Power reunites Terror with original guitarist (and Nails vocalist) Todd Jones, who produced the LP and sang on it, and it also features guest vocals from Cannibal Corpse's Corpsegrinder, Year of the Knife's Madison Watkins, and Initiate's Crystal Pak. Listen to lead single "Can't Help But Hate" (ft. Corpsegrinder) below. The LP drops 5/6 via Pure Noise and you can get it on limited "royal blue & blue jay quad" vinyl, exclusively in our stores.
For more Scott Vogel, get the Serpents of Shiva 7" on limited maroon-in-clear vinyl and catch his reunited pre-Terror band Buried Alive's Northeast shows this April.
Terror -- 2022 Tour Dates
04/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)
04/28 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)
04/30 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (feat. Outburst, Mindforce & Dead Heat)
05/01 Oxnard, CA – OPACC (feat. Outburst & Dead Heat)
with Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg, Pain of Truth:
05/09 Denver, CO – HQ
05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal
05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East
05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys
05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group
05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/29 Dallas, TX – So What Fest
05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom