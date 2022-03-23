Terror announce tour with Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg & Pain of Truth

We've teamed with Terror on an exclusive "royal blue & blue jay quad" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours now.

Hardcore veterans Terror have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album Pain Into Power, and it's got stacked support from metalcore staples Kublai Khan TX, death metal newcomers Sanguisugabogg, and hardcore newcomers Pain Of Truth. It kicks off in May and hits NYC, Chicago, Austin, and more, and it follows Terror's short West Coast run with Outburst, Mindforce, and Dead Heat.

NYC gets a show on May 15 at Elsewhere, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday (3/25) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Sanguisugabogg are also touring with Cannibal Corpse in June and Kublai Khan (who just put out a song with Terror's Scott Vogel off their upcoming EP) are beginning a tour with Knocked Loose this month.

Terror's new album Pain Into Power reunites Terror with original guitarist (and Nails vocalist) Todd Jones, who produced the LP and sang on it, and it also features guest vocals from Cannibal Corpse's Corpsegrinder, Year of the Knife's Madison Watkins, and Initiate's Crystal Pak. Listen to lead single "Can't Help But Hate" (ft. Corpsegrinder) below. The LP drops 5/6 via Pure Noise and you can get it on limited "royal blue & blue jay quad" vinyl, exclusively in our stores.

For more Scott Vogel, get the Serpents of Shiva 7" on limited maroon-in-clear vinyl and catch his reunited pre-Terror band Buried Alive's Northeast shows this April.

Terror -- 2022 Tour Dates

04/27 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)

04/28 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Mindforce & Dead Heat)

04/30 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp (feat. Outburst, Mindforce & Dead Heat)

05/01 Oxnard, CA – OPACC (feat. Outburst & Dead Heat)

with Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg, Pain of Truth:

05/09 Denver, CO – HQ

05/10 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

05/11 Louisville, KY – Portal

05/13 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

05/14 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

05/16 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

05/17 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

05/18 Columbus, OH – Skullys

05/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

05/20 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

05/21 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/22 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

05/24 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

05/25 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

05/27 Houston, TX – Secret Group

05/28 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/29 Dallas, TX – So What Fest

05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom