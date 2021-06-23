Terror, Drain, One Step Closer & Dare announce 2021 tour

Hardcore vets Terror have announced a headlining West Coast/Southwest September tour leading up to their appearance at Furnace Fest, and they've tapped three of the most exciting newer bands in hardcore to open: Drain, One Step Closer, and Dare. "Very excited to get back to doing what we love, with some of the bands that keep us inspired and in love with Hardcore," Terror say. "Siked to see people jumping off each other’s heads once again!" All dates are listed below.

The tour announcement follows the release of Terror's live BBC Sessions EP on Velocity Records/Equal Vision (stream it below). Drain, who also just tore it up at that packed parking lot show in San Jose over the weekend, released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020 with their Revelation Records-released debut LP California Cursed. OSC recently announced that they signed to Run For Cover for the release of their 2021 debut LP This Place You Know. Dare's debut LP Against All Odds drops 8/20 via Revelation and you can hear lead single "Different Method" below.

Pick up select Revelation Records releases (including Terror frontman Scott Vogel's band World Be Free's new EP on black/white sunburst vinyl) and other hardcore records in our store.

Terror / Drain / One Step Closer / Dare -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/6 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

9/7 Henderson, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall

9/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

9/9 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

9/10 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

9/11 Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Vets Hall

9/12 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

9/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

9/15 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

9/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

9/18 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground

9/19 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

9/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

9/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

9/22 Memphis, TN @ Growlers

9/23 Nashville, TN @ Studio 615

9/24 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest